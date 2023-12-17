Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.