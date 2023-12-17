CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

CorMedix Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 947,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,635. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Articles

