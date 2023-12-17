CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
CorMedix Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 947,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,635. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.
