Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

