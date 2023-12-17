Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTMLF stock remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

