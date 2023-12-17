Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
CTMLF stock remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65.
About Corporate Travel Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.