Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.