Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.29

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.29 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.81), with a volume of 524,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of £178.76 million, a PE ratio of 807.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.30.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

