Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE COUR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,574,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,934 shares of company stock worth $21,234,268. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

