Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. 3,228,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,401. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
