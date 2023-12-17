Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Friday. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.81.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

