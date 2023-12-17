Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5785 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.