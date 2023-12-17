Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $74.20 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.