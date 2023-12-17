Critical Analysis: Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) versus CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CF Industries and Itafos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 2 7 5 0 2.21 Itafos 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Industries currently has a consensus price target of $92.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given CF Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Itafos.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $11.19 billion 1.30 $3.35 billion $10.75 7.09 Itafos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CF Industries and Itafos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Itafos.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Itafos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 27.53% 25.77% 15.70% Itafos N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CF Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CF Industries beats Itafos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Itafos

(Get Free Report)

Itafos Inc. operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid. It also owns interests in the Farim, a phosphate mine project situated in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; Araxá, a rare earth element and niobium mine and extraction plant project that is situated in Minas Gerais, Brazil; and Santana, an integrated phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project, which is located in Pará, Brazil. The company was formerly known as MBAC Fertilizer Corp. and changed its name to Itafos Inc. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Itafos Inc. is a subsidiary of CL Fertilizers Holding LLC.

