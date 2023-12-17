Critical Review: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.19 million 2.42 $33.66 million $2.40 9.22 Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.43 $41.82 million $2.53 7.72

Parke Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 19.15% 11.61% 0.96% Parke Bancorp 26.87% 13.90% 1.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

