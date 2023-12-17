Critical Survey: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rubellite Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25 Rubellite Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Rubellite Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rubellite Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 29.89% 12.40% 7.09% Rubellite Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rubellite Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 5.83 $111.97 million $1.26 12.12 Rubellite Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rubellite Energy.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Rubellite Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Rubellite Energy

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.