Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.37

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.37 and traded as high as C$14.00. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 1,774,590 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

