Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.