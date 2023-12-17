CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,108. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About CubicFarm Systems

See Also

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

