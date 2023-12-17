CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance
CubicFarm Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,108. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About CubicFarm Systems
