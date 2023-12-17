Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 585,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 9,644.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 450,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 128.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

