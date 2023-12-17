Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 342,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CW opened at $219.69 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.76.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

