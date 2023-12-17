Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.62. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Insider Activity

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

