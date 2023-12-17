CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.