CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
CyberAgent Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
About CyberAgent
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.