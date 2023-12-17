Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

