Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

