Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

