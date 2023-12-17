Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $304.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

