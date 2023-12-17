Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PIZ opened at $31.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.