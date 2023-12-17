Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.