Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average of $262.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.