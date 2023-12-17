Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

