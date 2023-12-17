Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $285.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.76.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

