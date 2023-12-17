Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $472.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

