Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.55, a PEG ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,250. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

