Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

