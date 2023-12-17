Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $84.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

