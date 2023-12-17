Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

MS stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

