Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $33.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 18.9% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,785,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.