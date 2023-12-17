Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $572,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

