Cypress Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

