Cypress Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

