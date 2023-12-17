Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,491 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $16,408,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $12,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,944 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

