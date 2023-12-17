Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 13,703 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

PAUG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

