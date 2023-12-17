Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

