Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 7,358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

