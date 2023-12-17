D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,947 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 664,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.66) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 3,170 ($39.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.90) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

NYSE RELX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

