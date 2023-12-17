D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

