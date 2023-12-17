D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $16.65 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $213.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

