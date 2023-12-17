D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.