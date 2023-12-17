D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $46.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

