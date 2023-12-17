D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe stock opened at $584.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
