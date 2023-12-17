D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $240,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

